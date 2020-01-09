Get ready for the first lunar eclipse of the year

Before the December 26, 2019 solar eclipse excitement could die, here is another eclipse event. On January 10 night, countries in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia will witness a penumbral lunar eclipse.

What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are imperfectly aligned. The Earth blocks some of the Sun’s light from reaching the Moon’s surface and covers all or part of the Moon with the outer part of its shadow, known as the penumbra.

When can I see the eclipse?

“In India, the penumbral lunar eclipse will begin at 10.37 p.m. on January 10 and will end around 2.42 a.m. on January 11. The greatest eclipse when about 90% of the moon will be covered by the partial shadow region of the Earth will be at 00:41 a.m. The eclipse will hence last for a little more than 4 hours,” says Dr. Debiprosad Duari from M. P. Birla Planetarium, Kolkata, in an email to The Hindu.

Do I need special gadgets to watch the eclipse?

The penumbral lunar eclipse will only cause a slight dimming of the lunar surface. To the naked eye, it is sometimes a little difficult to notice. There is no need for taking special care for observing this eclipse.

If you are ready to sacrifice a good night’s sleep and brave the cold weather outside, this eclipse is for you; or you can wait till June 5, July 5 and November 30 for the next penumbral lunar eclipse.

Also, the lunar eclipse will not have any impact on your career, health and well-being.