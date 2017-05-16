Yellow-eyed penguins could be wiped out in 25 years

New Zealand’s iconic Yellow-eyed penguins may go extinct within the next 25 years due to rising ocean temperatures and climate change, unless urgent conservation actions are undertaken, a new study has warned.
Researchers from the University of Otaga in New Zealand predict that the breeding success of the penguins will continue to decline to extinction by 2060, largely due to rising ocean temperatures.
The study highlights where conservation efforts could be most effective in building penguins’ resilience against climate change, researchers said.
The predictions do not include additional adult die-off events such as the one seen in 2013 in which more than 60 penguins died.
Progressively worse
“Any further losses of Yellow-eyed penguins will bring forward the date of their local extinction,” said Thomas Mattern from the university.
If the recent poor breeding years are included in the simulation of the future penguin population, things get progressively worse, researchers said.
“When including adult survival rates from 2015 into the models, the mean projection predicts Yellow-eyed penguins to be locally extinct in the next 25 years,” said Stefan Meyer from the university.
Increasing sea surface temperatures in part explain the negative trend in penguin numbers, according to the researchers.
The findings were published in the journal PeerJ.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor