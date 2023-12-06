HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Swathes of Siberia freeze in temperatures below -58 degrees C

Parts of the Sakha Republic, a region a little smaller than India, went below minus 55 overnight.

December 06, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Yakutsk, Russia

Reuters
Pedestrians walk along a street on a frosty day in Yakutsk, Russia, December 5, 2023. Temperatures in parts of the Sakha Republic, also known as Yakutia and located in northeast Siberia, dipped below negative 50 degrees C on the day.

Pedestrians walk along a street on a frosty day in Yakutsk, Russia, December 5, 2023. Temperatures in parts of the Sakha Republic, also known as Yakutia and located in northeast Siberia, dipped below negative 50 degrees C on the day. | Photo Credit: Roman Kutukov/Reuters

Arctic weather enfolded swathes of Russia on Tuesday, with temperatures in the wilds of Siberia falling to minus 58 degrees C.

Yakutsk, one of the world’s coldest cities which lies some 5,000 km (3,100 miles) east of Moscow, was covered in freezing clouds and fog, drone footage showed.

“I specially came here to Yakutsk to experience such weather - so I am lucky as in December you don’t usually get it,” said Danila, whose beard, hat and scarf were caked in ice.

ALSO READ
People ‘dress like a cabbage’ to survive world’s coldest city

“I am actually not that cold as I prepared properly,” he said. “If I had not got the right clothes, I would be frozen in minutes.”

He said that the extreme temperatures made his coat much stiffer, while his phone lost charge within minutes. Two pairs of gloves were essential, as well as layers of clothes.

Temperatures in parts of the Sakha Republic, a vast region a little smaller than India that is located in northeast Siberia, went below minus 55 overnight.

In Oymyakon, a settlement in Sakha, the temperature was minus 58 C on Tuesday. Weather forecasters said that would feel like minus 63 C given the humidity and wind.

At the market in Yakutsk, fish were sold deep frozen, packed in dozens of boxes at the market. No freezer was needed. The saleswomen were muffled in large fur hats.

“It is cold,” said one resident, Pyotr. “You need to just have the right quality clothes and then everything will be okay. The main thing is to keep moving so your blood circulates.”

Related Topics

Russia / climate change

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.