Watch | World's largest solar park in Bhadla, India

12 November 2021 22:02 IST

A video explainer on Bhadla Solar Park, the world's largest solar power park.

India's Bhadla Solar Park is the largest solar power park in the world. Bhadla Solar Park is located in Bhadla, a dry and sandy region in Rajasthan, and spans 14,000 acres. There are over 10 million solar panels at the park, which contribute to an operational capacity of 2245MW.

Advertising

Advertising