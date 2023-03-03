Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

March 03, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST

1. In 2013, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed March 3 as international day of the adoption of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). It is globally celebrated as ‘WWD’ to raise awareness. What does WWD stand for?

2. The Axolotl is a Mexican salamander, which reaches adulthood without growing up by retaining its gills and remaining aquatic. It also has fantastic regeneration ability, being able to rebuild jaws, spines and even brains without any scarring. This ability to ‘not grow up’ and have efficient regeneration has led to the Axolotl being compared to a fictional character from a popular children’s book. Who is this child who never grew up?

3. The wings of this insect move so fast that it sheds electrons and become positively charged. So when they come near a flower the negatively charged pollen stick to their bodies. What animal is this whose existence gives us all flora?

4. These birds are known for their characteristic colour of their plumage, which is naturally white but gets the colour only because of their diet. It comes from a natural dye called canthaxanthin found in brine shrimp and blue-green algae. Zoos usually add artificial canthaxanthin or else they would become white. Which animal is this that is usually seen in huge numbers in salty lakes?

5. Litoria ‘X’ is a frog that has the ability to enlarge and inflate its nose when the male frog is calling out. This led to it being called by a particular name that references a character from a popular fairy tale who had similar issues but under different circumstances. In 2019, it was finally given the same name as its species name as well. What is its name?

6. All mammals are subject to the Henneman Size Principle, according to which an animal uses the smallest (least forceful) muscles first, and then the large (most forceful) ones. These animals are an exception, being able to immediately recruit the fastest muscles, which gives us the phrase ‘___-like reflexes’. What animal is this?

7. These animals have fingers with ridged patterns of loops, whorls and arches unique to each individual just like those on a human hand. The only difference is the layout as the hands of this animal is adapted for climbing so have three digits facing forwards and two facing sideward. Which animals are these that live on a steady diet of eucalyptus leaves?

8. These birds are the masters of mimicry being able to replicate virtually any sound they hear. They have been recorded sounding like other birds, a camera shutter and even a chainsaw. Named after an ancient Greek stringed instrument, what bird is this?

9. This is the only animal that is capable of changing the colour of its eyes. They are golden-coloured in summer and turn blue in winter to help them see at lower light levels. They are also the only species of deer to have hair completely covering their nose, again to warm the cold air they usually breathe. What animals are these?

10. It was thought that these animals made very low frequency sounds so they couldn’t be heard by humans or though they have a larynx, they weren’t able to produce sufficient airflow through their four-metre-long trachea to actually vocalise. Only recently have researchers discovered that these animals in fact keep humming. Which animals are these?

Answers

1. World Wildlife Day

2. Peter Pan

3. Bees

4. Flamingos

5. Pinocchio

6. Cat

7. Koala Bears

8. Lyrebird

9. Reindeer

10. Giraffe

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley