Watch | World Environment Day 2020: Time for nature

A video on World Environment Day 2020 that is hosted by Colombia in partnership with Germany

World environment day is celebrated on June 5 every year. Focusing on pressing environmental issues, this day has been celebrated since 1974. This year, the theme is 'Biodiversity.'

The theme focuses on the need to save resources and reconnect with nature. The host for this year is Colombia in partnership with Germany. Due to the ongoing pandemic, over 100 countries will virtually commemorate this day. It will include events, seminars and discussions on various topics.

In India, unique efforts have been taken to conserve wildlife during the lockdown. Several adoption programmes and community feeding initiatives were organised.



Here are a few:



Keeping up with rescue activities, Blue Cross of India has approximately 1,800 animals at their shelter. Over 95,000 animals have been fed by the organisation.

India Project for Animals and Nature in Masinagudi has organised a programme to adopt ponies. IPAN is home to over 200 rescued animals. These include donkeys, ponies, horses, dogs, cattle, buffaloes, goats, sheep and a lone cat.



Asian small-clawed river otters were found at SAI Sanctuary Trust in Coorg this year. They will be pushing for a river otter sanctuary, to protect this endangered species.



Trunk Call Foundation in Maharashtra has raised ₹1.5 lakh for the affected elephants in Thailand.

