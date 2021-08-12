On an elephant chase: India’s wildlife photographers on their lockdown captures

Award-winning wildlife photographers from across the country on their lockdown sightings, and how we can become elephant guardians

It isn’t uncommon to spot a jumbo roaming in the forest on a jungle safari, but it’s been a while since we could do that. Meanwhile, photographs have been filling the void, especially of elephants making the most of their ‘human-free’ surroundings during lockdown last year. But what makes these snapshots special are the stories behind them — tracking pachyderms for hours, understanding the way a herd functions. Photographers share a few stories.

Aarzoo Khurana, 27 — published widely in the BBC, National Geographic

Image: shot at Corbett National Park in March 2021

I clicked this photo of a female tusker and her calves after tracking the herd all day. Elephant herds are matriarchal and until the babies grow up, females tend to keep a protective ring around them. After this baby was done playing, he returned to his mother. He was then immediately flanked by another female, completing the protective circle.

How to be an elephant guardian: Check the kind of coffee and lumber wood you use because the demand for these is behind the destruction of elephant habitats across the country.

A jumbo at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve | Photo Credit: Rathika Ramasamy

Rathika Ramasamy, 51 — founder, Wildlife Conservation of India

Image: shot in December 2020 at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Tamil Nadu

The one is special as it was my first wildlife shoot after the first lockdown. I saw this lone tusker in the evening after a long wait. The photo — with a tea plantation in the background — also reflects how these mammals live alongside humans.

How to be an elephant guardian: As human-animal conflicts are a big threat to them, especially in plantations, farm owners who live near the periphery of forests should use solar fencing instead of electric fences.

Rajagopalan with his mahout | Photo Credit: Aneesh Sankarankutty

Aneesh Sankarankutty, 34 — winner of Golden Turtle International Photography Awards 2020, Moscow

Image: shot at Palakkad in 2020

With festival season coming to a halt due to the pandemic, Emoor Bhagavathy Temple’s elephant Rajagopalan’s usual walks to the festival grounds also stopped. Instead, he took walks through the village to keep fit. Here he’s seen in a paddy field with his mahout, Ayyappan. The duo has been together for over 20 years — which is rare in Kerala, where mahouts don’t spend more than a few years with their jumbos.

How to be an elephant guardian: Don’t provoke them during a face-off. If you spot a jumbo in the wild, respect its space and maintain a safe distance.

A herd at Valparai, Tamil Nadu | Photo Credit: Aishwarya Sridhar

Aishwarya Sridhar, 24 — first Indian woman to win Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020

Image: shot in January 2020 at Valparai, Tamil Nadu

This matriarch is notorious and has killed a few people because of her traumatic past (her tail was burnt after a flaming tyre was thrown at her). We tracked the herd for about 30 minutes and finally spotted them in a corner of the tea gardens. Due to increasing numbers of plantations cropping up in the hills, the forest area is shrinking and elephants are using these gardens like wildlife corridors.

How to be an elephant guardian: Say ‘no’ to elephant tourism, and stop using them for recreational activities.