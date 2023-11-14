HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

World climate plans 'severely off track' to cut emissions: U.N.

Combined commitments from nearly 200 nations would see 2030 carbon emissions fall by just 2% below 2019 levels

November 14, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - Paris

AFP
The United Nations climate change organisation said the world was failing to act with sufficient urgency to curb greenhouse gas emissions. File

The United Nations climate change organisation said the world was failing to act with sufficient urgency to curb greenhouse gas emissions. File | Photo Credit: AP

The world is "severely off track" to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and avoid catastrophic climate impacts, the U.N. warned on November 14, as the latest assessment of current emissions-cutting pledges shows only minor reductions this decade.

In a report released just weeks before high-stakes climate negotiations, the United Nations climate change organisation said the world was failing to act with sufficient urgency to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

Combined commitments from nearly 200 nations would see 2030 carbon emissions fall just 2% below 2019 levels.

ALSO READ
Greta Thunberg joins tens of thousands in Amsterdam climate march

Also Read | ‘Loss and damage’ fund talks leave developing nations at new disadvantage | Explained 

This is far short of the 43% fall that the UN's IPCC climate panel says are needed to limit warming to the Paris Agreement target of 1.5 degrees Celsius since the preindustrial era.

"Every fraction of a degree matters, but we are severely off track. COP28 is our time to change that," said U.N. Climate Change chief Simon Stiell.

He called for climate talks in Dubai this month to mark a "clear turning point" for a world already wracked by increasing floods, heatwaves and storms.

Related Topics

United Nations (climate change) / climate change (politics) / greenhouse gases / global warming

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.