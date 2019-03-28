Witnessing Pulicat’s bird murmuration

It looked like a cloud. A mammoth one. But when he peered deeper, wildlife photographer Munish Palaniappan found that it moved. “That’s when I realised I was seeing bird murmuration for the first time,” he recalls. It was 6 am on March 21 and Munish was on a boat in Pulicat with his family when he was witness to the fascinating phenomenon. “I’ve been going to Pulicat for birding for the past 10 years,” says the Chennai-based photographer. “Never have I seen anything like this.”

Bird murmuration is a phenomenon in which a large flock of birds fly together. Closely-knit, the formation is fluid, and looks like one gigantic creature with a mind of its own. Munish says that the murmuration he saw consisted of 4,000 to 5,000 Rosy starlings. “They were in the formation for almost one-and-a-half minutes,” he adds. “I observed and photographed them using the tele-zoom lens.”

The murmuration, explains Munish, was like a giant elastic band. “The birds drew close, grew apart, drew close, grew apart… till they finally dispersed like dust.” At that distance and given how small Rosy starlings were, Munish couldn’t see them once they all parted ways. “It was like they had simply dissolved,” he remarks. Munish says that he’s seen murmurations before in Pallikaranai. “But the number of birds in them is nothing compared to what I saw at Pulicat,” he adds.

Birds gather to form murmurations for two reasons, according to Munish. “One, they see protection in numbers. They group together to protect themselves from attacks by hunter birds such as falcons and harriers.” And two, the formation is a communication tool. “Once they’ve conveyed what they want to, the birds disperse,” he adds. “My boatman Yuvaraj who’s from the fishing community in Pulicat, too said that he’d never seen anything like this before.”

Munish also saw hundreds of lesser flamingoes that morning. “They’d flown in from Gujarat and were there to roost,” he explains. “When we saw them, they were busy having a breakfast of algae, their bills bent into the water.” Munish says that the birds have a curious way of feeding. “They feed with their bills upside down. They bend it such that their lower bill is positioned on top and the upper bill is at the bottom. This filters the food.” With maroon-coloured bills, long, deep-pink feet and baby pink body, lesser flamingoes are smaller than the greater flamingoes, seen commonly at Pulicat. Adds Munish: “The birds will leave by the end of March or the first week of April, once summer sets in.”