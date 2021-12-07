Watch | Why homegrown apples could die out in India

07 December 2021 15:42 IST

A video explainer on why apple production in India may become unsustainable.

Homegrown apples in India are on the verge of becoming a rarity. Farmers have lost nearly half their harvest this year, and it is predicted that most of India’s orchards could soon be destroyed. Around 80% of apples in India are grown in Kashmir. During early snowfall this year, the region’s farmers suffered the loss of nearly half their produce. Research has indicated that climate change could make apple production in Kashmir unsustainable in the coming years.

