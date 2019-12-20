Why city trees need a doctor

Over a year ago, when storm drains were being laid in Chennai’s RA Puram, a large gulmohar toppled over — after construction exposed its roots. Members of the residents’ association alerted the Greater Chennai Corporation and the tree was hoisted back up, with iron girders to support it. Today, it is thriving, with new growth and cheery flame-red flowers.

Unfortunately, such happy endings are rare. In July this year, yet another storm drain project in Anna Nagar left a tree’s roots so unstable it fell, killing a woman. Incidents like this can be prevented if an arborist oversees the work, says Vaibhav Raje, of Mumbai-based Treecotech. “We specialise in assessing construction impact on trees, identifying structural and physiological defects, diagnosing internal health, and much more,” he says, adding, “Just like an architect helps plan, design and monitor a project, arborists help manage trees in an urban environment.”

Municipalities may be overlooking specialised help but, increasingly, individuals are taking the lead to protect our green cover. Earlier this year, Raje worked with residents in Colaba to audit over 100 trees, to identify the ones that needed pruning or treatment (to prevent them from falling and injuring people). In Bengaluru, S Narayanaswamy, of the Arboriculture Association — who has been campaigning for tree surgery (the maintenance of trees by removing dried, diseased and dead branches) for years — says that residents, and organisations like the Bangalore Club and Chitrakala Parishat, now approach him for periodic ‘surgery’.

One hopes this trend will increase, and not just to meet the crisis created by rapid urbanisation. They say supervision is also required during plantation drives, when well-intentioned individuals plant saplings that may not be indigenous to the area. Did you know that not all trees are suitable for urban spaces? Some dominant species, such as pine and eucalyptus, have strong root networks that can kill other growth in the vicinity. Furthermore, the types of trees vary (across states) based on the climate. “In Chennai, you’ll see many badam, samanea saman (raintree), gulmohar, neem, and cassia fistula (Indian laburnum) on the sidewalks. Bengaluru would have more of jacarandas, Pongamia pinnata (pongam), and the evergreen Alstonia scholaris (dita). These are urban trees, but [even among them] some are more susceptible to winds than others,” says Anadi Skoles, who has been running Auroville-based TreeCare — a team of tree surgeons lead by three ISA-certified arborists — since 2011.

An arborist can make between ₹25,000 and ₹75,000 a month. “It is also easy to find work abroad. Many countries provide specific work visas, and the pay is between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 a day,” says Skoles. Auroville’s TreeCare offers short-term courses in tree climbing, pruning, felling, etc, which include risk assessment, aerial rescue and chainsaw safety. (Prices from ₹20,000 onwards.) There’s also a six-month apprenticeship available.

In their natural habitat, trees don’t need ‘doctors’. “It is when they come in contact with people and cities that they need care,” Skoles says, proceeding to share handy tips to ensure the trees in our neighbourhoods stay fit:

Mind the branches: Trees looming over power lines are a common sight. Proper planning — selecting the ideal species well ahead (trees with deep roots so it does not incline or topple), regular inspections, etc — could do away with this threat. If not, professional pruning can help. “When you [improperly] remove branches, the tree either decays or it creates an entry point for pathogens. The epicormic shoots [new regrowth] can also form weak attachments,” says Skoles.

Bug report: Check the leaves, fruits and base of the tree. “If you find a white powder-like substance, chances are it is a bug,” he says. Another zone to monitor for decay, the trees’ tips. “You might think it is an issue with the leaves, but it is actually the roots. The nutrients in the soil are depleting.”

Replanting a tree: “When you replant, only a small section of the roots survive and it lives for just five or 10 years of its 100-year life span,” says Skoles. When a tree falls, the roots are partially damaged and need to be inspected to ascertain if it is structurally safe to replant. “They must also be pruned to prevent pathogens from entering.”

During a drought: “In areas built on swamps, you can have drought and [with a bit of rain] flooding. So, you must plant trees that can withstand both conditions,” he says. He recommends varieties such as Mimusops elengi, Samanea saman, neem, banyan and ficus for cities like Chennai and Mumbai.

Services cost between ₹4,000 and ₹8,000. Details: treecareindia.com

With inputs from Surya Praphulla Kumar