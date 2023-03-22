March 22, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST

India has a fragile network of over 1,382 islands. However, several of these islands are under threat due to unseasonal cyclonic storms, sea erosion and new development projects. One such island in Lakshadweep has entirely disappeared from the map.

Environmental researchers are pushing for urgent measures to be taken to preserve these sinking islands. They say planting mangroves and creating other physical barriers around these areas can make a difference.

A look at islands across the country that are under threat

1. Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep has a land area of just 32 sq.km. and a population of 70,000.

Lakshadweep lagoons cover an area of 4,200 sq.kms. A group of scientists in 2021 urged the Central govt. to rethink the water villa project steered by NITI Aayog. They feared it would destroy the lagoons.

Coastal constructions and unseasonal cyclones are causing soil erosion. According to a study, waters surrounding the archipelago are expected to rise by 0.78 mm each year in the 2080-2100 period. Smaller islands may therefore experience loss of land along the coast.

2. Vaan island

Vaan Island is located 6 kms from Thoothukudi coast, Tamil Nadu. This island in the Gulf of Mannar almost vanished from the map, about a decade ago. But now the Vaan island has had a rebirth.

A team of underwater researchers have been working in the Gulf of Mannar for 25 years to reverse the damage caused by large scale coral mining till the 1990s.

In 2013, Vaan Island split into two. The northern part submerged as the waves hit the islet directly in the absence of corals, causing rapid erosion. The Centre and State governments announced funds of ₹18 crore for this purpose.

Researchers had already developed an underwater structure to create artificial reefs for biodiversity enhancement. After this, the sand started accruing again in the island.

3. Andaman and Nicobar islands

The light house at Indira Point in the Andaman and Nicobar islands sank about four metres during the tsunami of 2004. The killer waves also altered the morphology of the islands.

In the Nicobar islands, 97% of the mangrove cover was lost. The region witnessed over 450 earthquakes in the last 10 years. If the Centre’s ₹72,000 crore infrastructure plan becomes a reality, around 130 sq. km. of forests in Great Nicobar could disappear. The sea level rise here is estimated to be 5mm per year, way higher than the global average.

4. Ghoramara

Ghoramara is located at the southernmost part of West Bengal. The tall palm trees on the edge of the island struggle to hold on to the depleting soil. One of the sources of income in this island was betel leaf cultivation.

Before cyclone Yaas in 2021, there were about 550 units of betel leaf plantations. The ingress of sea water during Yaas destroyed all these plantations along with standing crops. Erosion continues on the north and northeast areas of the island, and villagers fear that the island will sink altogether in the next few years.

5. Majuli island

Majuli is in Assam, India’s first island district.

Its current geographical area is 483 sq. kms. But Majuli used to be 1,250 sq. km. before 1950. Reasons for this reduction: riverine erosion and embankments on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra.

Paddy and mustard cultivation has suffered and so has fishing, that were once a major source of income for many in Majuli.

6. Munroe Thuruthu

Munroe Thuruthu island in Kerala is witnessing steady deterioration. The island is ravaged by constant tidal flooding and ground subsidence. The once-fertile island now resembles a saline swamp and agriculture is nearly impossible.

Recent research revealed that the construction of Thenmala dam and uncontrolled sand mining, are key factors that have led to the degradation of Munroe Thuruthu.

The researchers say that the lack of freshwater, sediment from the Kallada river, and the presence of several saline pools have been affecting both soil fertility and groundwater quality.

Reporting: S. Anandan, B. Aravind Kumar, Shiv Sahay Singh, Rahul Karmakar, Navamy Sudhish

Voiceover & Production: Abhinaya Sriram

Photos & Videos: Ritu Raj Konwar, C. Sureshkumar, Debabish Bhaduri, N Rajesh, Getty Images