Who gets to host a COP, and does it matter? | Explained

March 14, 2024 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST

How are COP hosts decided? Do hosts substantially shape agenda? What do previous COPs show about location impacting negotiations/outcomes?

Since 1995, 25 nations have played host to the COP summit, a gathering attended by 195 members. The location, presidency and hosting attitudes are more than a procedural detail for these negotiations, experts suggest. “The setting and cultural backdrop profoundly shape the dynamics and outcomes of negotiations,” says Harjeet Singh, who works with the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative. The question of who hosts a COP is “not merely symbolic” — “it fundamentally influences the conference’s agenda and the unfolding of processes,” he adds.

Who gets to be a host?

The United Nations Framework Convention for Climate Change (UNFCCC) sets the rules for the climate club. COP is their flagship event, each gathering presided over and hosted by a country. Hosting rights rotate between five United Nations regions: the African Group, the Asia-Pacific Group, the Eastern Europe Group, the Latin American and Caribbean Group (GRULAC) and the Western European and Others Group (WEOG). The host region unanimously nominates a country and a president to the UNFCCC secretariat; the latter undertakes a “fact-finding mission” to the prospective host country to determine if “logistical, technical and financial elements for hosting the sessions are available,” according to the UNFCCC.

Venues for future COPs are typically decided two years in advance. The COP29 announcement, however, came only 11 months before the summit, belaboured due to infighting between the Eastern Europe Group. Russia vetoed all European Union members supporting Ukraine’s war effort; Azerbaijan and Armenia, who went to war in 2020, vetoed each other. Armenia later withdrew its candidacy, a “sign of good gesture,” as the two nations agreed on a prisoner swap settlement. Should a host group fail to come to a decision, global climate diplomats step in to find alternative solutions, such as a country outside the region offering to host the talks. “It is often difficult to decide on a host in the Eastern European bloc,” says Monserrat Madariaga Gómez de Cuenca, a Chilean environmental lawyer. Azerbaijan and Armenia block each other; and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has furthered the animosity within the regional group. Poland has hosted it thrice as a result.

Sometimes a host country can choose to hold a COP elsewhere: COP 23 under Fiji’s presidency was held in Bonn, Germany, due to logistical limitations. Under Chile’s presidency, COP25 was held in Madrid, Spain, as social unrest took hold of the host region.

Ms. Monserrat, however, says the COP hosting system is a “bit unfair.”

“The financial burden of COP is grand, and there’s no official financial support from the UNFCCC,” she says. Host countries have a long list — big venues, food, accommodation, paying for secretariats, freebies. COPs have grown exponentially in size too over the years: Abu Dhabi’s COP28 had double the number of people compared to COP27 in Egypt the preceding year. “It’s only countries that have funds or infrastructure that come forward to be COP hosts,” she adds.

Were India to host the summit, it would be the country’s second time after New Delhi hosted the conference in 2002, under then Minister of Environment and Forests T.R. Baalu.

The host and the agenda

The host country and President influence the agenda, setting the tone for climate action. “The role of the incoming COP President — the COP President-designate — includes raising ambition to tackle climate change internationally,” the UNFCCC states on its website. In the lead-up to COP25, Chile’s presidency came to be known as the ‘Blue COP,’ as Chilean environment minister Carolina Schmidt hoisted ocean health and marine issues at the front and centre of climate negotiations. COP23 under Fiji’s leadership was dubbed the ‘Island COP.’

“Here concerns of climate migration, protection of oceans and sea level rises were very much discussed and translated in outcomes; also visible in events and side events,” Ms. Monserrat points out.

“The country’s importance in the UNFCCC negotiations is very large, not just because of the size and population of the country, but because it is very representative of the conflicts around equity and just transition,” Ms. Monserrat says. Their leadership and input in the agenda spotlight these and other urgent themes of the climate crisis, she adds.

The president in turn picks the organising committee. Azerbaijan recently received criticism for appointing an all-men committee. Gender scholars in Climate Home News called this “yet another example of a gender gap in climate leadership with alarming implications for climate justice, effective climate action, and the COP29 proceedings”.

It is also possible that some issues injurious to the climate goals may find space. In the lead-up to COP28, the BBC reported that president-designate Sultan al Jaber planned to raise oil and gas commercial interests during the meetings. Activists critiqued his remark about there being no science behind a fossil fuel phase-out. It prompted trust issues about the presidency and what agenda might find attention, Ms. Monserrat admits. At the same time, the ‘conflict of interest’ allowed for an “honest discussion about what equity means.”

Abu Dhabi’s perspective was unique and ‘historic’; UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiel called the outcome the “beginning of the end” for the fossil fuel era. The presidency influenced the negotiations and discussions around fossil fuels, a topic that had been absent in the UN climate space for three decades, Mr. Singh says. “While the final decision did not reach a specific conclusion on fossil fuel phase-out and fell short of the level of ambition many had hoped for, it, for the first time, acknowledged the need to transition away from fossil fuels... The role of Dubai and Abu Dhabi in this context cannot be understated,” he adds.

Does a host country impact negotiations, outcomes too?

The material logistics, cultural attitudes, political climate, even the weather outside, have affected the tone and tenor of previous conferences.

At Glasgow’s COP26, delegates were made to stay in Airbnbs, and only delegates from industrialised countries could afford to stay at hotels near the main city centre, points out Ms. Monserrat. “Glasgow is also not an accessible and affordable city when it comes to infrastructure...accommodation prices were some of the highest I had seen in a COP as owners had free reign,” she says. Delegates from civil society organisations found accommodation sometimes hours away, adding to the time for travel. The lack of affordable and accessible accommodation “made it tiring for them to participate in negotiations, and made a difference in the way they engage.” In contrast, COP21 in Paris had a designated room with cubicled beds at the conference centre, in preparation for all-night sessions.

The weather may further sway attitudes. At COP15 in Copenhagen, the “cold weather definitely had an impact,” she says, and made the whole process more tiring. “When it’s cold and dark, and you’ve been doing that for two weeks, it puts you in a different mood. It’s a combination of the weather, but also how the logistics of the venue make this more or less difficult.”On the other hand, Dubai’s weather and logistics of “not having to wait in long queues” or having to reach early to the venue in difficult weather conditions translated into people being in a “better mood.”

“ Dubai was also a massive venue, they had a lot of outdoor spaces. The fact that you could go outside and enjoy coffee and go back in, it makes it very pleasant and puts negotiators in a better mood.”Monserrat Madariaga Gómez de Cuenca

Cultural attitudes also impact the way procedures unfold. At COP23, Fiji integrated the ‘Talanoa Dialogue’ into formal negotiations, a process rooted in “openness and mutual respect,” according to Mr. Singh. “This approach significantly shifted the discourse from accusatory to constructive, enabling parties to discuss contentious issues with a greater degree of empathy and understanding,” he adds.

The UAE Presidency in COP28 organised a ‘majlis,’ Arabic for ‘sitting room’. Mr. Singh says delegates appreciated the conversation “for its openness and tone in discussing contentious issues” of the dependency of developing and low-income countries on fossil fuels, a dependency “not by choice but due to a lack of finance and technology and the pressure to service their mounting debt.” In 2011, South Africa tried the ‘Indabas,’ a Zulu tradition where groups of elders convene to discuss disputes.

Also notable was Paris’s hosting at COP21, which produced an agreement hailed as “historic, durable and ambitious.” “France has brought openness and experience in diplomacy, and mutual respect to these talks,” Lord Stern, a climate economist told The Guardian in 2015. “They have taken great care to make everyone listened to, that they were consulted.” Among other things, the French instituted a series of “confessionals” and “informal informals” — the former allowed delegates to “speak from the heart” while the latter encouraged participants to tackle disputed texts at a time. Lord Stern also pointed out “the great sense of openness, of professional diplomacy, and skill” at display: the French mayor’s office was directly above the UN chief’s, allowing for more direct and quicker conversations.

The Guardian described the charged atmosphere, sensitive to the immediacy of the crisis: “Within the buzzing control room, screens relayed pictures of what was happening in each of the conference rooms scattered around the compound and 24-hour news from French and international channels.”

Eight years later, two Ford Mustangs were spotted at COP28 in Abu Dhabi, “gas guzzlers” incongruous with the climate agenda, said Jacob Koshy in The Hindu. “It was akin to a disco at a dirge, a barbeque at a PETA protest, or an Armani at the beach,” he wrote.