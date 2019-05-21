What’s it like to be a bee in the big city?

Albert Einstein is said to have remarked that if bees disappeared off the face of the earth mankind would have only four years left to live. Expressing similar fears is DE Babu, former principal, Department Of Zoology, Andhra University. He says the increase in temperatures is one of the major reasons why the population of bees has gone down in India. Even a few decades ago beehives were a common sight in kitchen gardens, but not any more. “Even a change by five to 10-degree Celsius has a significant impact on the bee’s metabolism and ability to reproduce,” he says. But, he adds that “Having tall trees like the neem in urban areas can help reduce temperatures in the beehive that could save millions of bees.”

It has been found: In 2018, research by Sebastian James at University of Southampton reports extremely low-frequency electromagnetic fields (ELFEF) affect the bee’s ability to smell and fly.

There is a connection between disposed paper cups and the declining bee population. (Disposed paper cups and declining bees by Sivagnanam Chandrasekaran, Associate Professor ion at Madurai Kamaraj University). In 2011, his study recorded 25,211 bees died in 30 days in and around coffee bars.

According to Greenpeace, the US has seen a 40% loss of commercial honeybee since 2006. It has been attributed to climate change, use of pesticides, monocropping practices and rapid urbanisation.

“Despite knowing the effects of ecological imbalance due to the dwindling population of bee, there is little effort to raise awarenessFew people realise the role of bees in the eco system” rues Babu.