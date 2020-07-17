Watch | What is EIA and why is India's new EIA draft problematic?

Environmental Impact Assessment or EIA is the process or study which predicts the effect of a proposed industrial/infrastructural project on the environment. It prevents the proposed activity/project from being approved without proper oversight or taking adverse consequences into account

India's new EIA draft has been widely criticised for its problematic changes in rules. Experts say most of the provisions in the new draft of EIA proves to be a regressive departure from the earlier version.

The public feedback window for the new EIA draft has been now extended till August 11th by the Delhi High Court.