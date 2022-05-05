Watch | What is causing the intense heat in India?

The Hindu Bureau May 05, 2022 11:26 IST

A video explaining the reasons for the scorching heat in parts of the country.

India is in the throes of an unusually long series of heatwaves. The India Meteorological Department said April was the hottest in northwest India in 122 years. It has also been an unusually hot April in large parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal too with temperatures touching above 40 degree Celsius. May too is likely to see above normal temperatures over north and west India. How widespread is the heatwave? Is climate change responsible?



