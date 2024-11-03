The story so far: The 16th edition of the Convention of Biological Diversity (CBD) in Cali, Colombia which was to have concluded on November 1 after two weeks of negotiations and involving about 190 countries, saw representatives of countries trying to iron out a conclusive deal well past the deadline.

What is the convention about?

This convention follows meetings in 2022 at Montreal, Canada. At that meet, countries agreed to protect 30% of land and water by 2030, known as the ‘30-by-30 agreement’, at a time when less than 17% of land and 10% of marine areas were protected. In 2022, the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF), as it is formally known, set 23 action-oriented global targets for urgent action in the decade to 2030. The actions listed in each target needed to be initiated immediately and completed by 2030. Other than the 30-by-30 goals, targets include reducing the introduction of invasive alien species by 50% and minimising their impact by 2030. It also aimed to reduce pollution risks and the negative impact of pollution from all sources to tolerable levels by 2030; set up a mechanism for “benefit-sharing from the use of digital sequence information on genetic sources” and traditional knowledge, and integrating biodiversity into policies, regulations, planning and development processes. A key aim of the COP-16 was to agree on mechanisms to implement these targets as well as discuss ways to organise funding. While there were calculations that about $200 billion would be required annually to achieve these targets, less than tenth of this money has actually been committed.

What are some decisions taken at COP-16?

Though a final approved text is still in the works, negotiators have decided on setting up a subsidiary body that will include indigenous groups and peoples in discussions around conservation and biodiversity, according to a report by the Associated Press on Saturday. In the run-up to COP-16, one of the most contentious issues was on the Digital Sequence Information (DSI) agreement. This deals with “benefit-sharing” or how, for example, medicines and drugs made from analysing the DNA of living organisms, stored in databases and which are used in commercial products, can be shared with the local communities where such organisms are housed. There were plans to create a ‘multi-lateral mechanism’, but no agreement was forthcoming on which countries or corporations ought to be contributing, and how. The major texts that have so far been formally adopted by the convention include agreements on biodiversity and climate change, mainstreaming biodiversity, putting a check on invasive species and the technical needs to support the implementation of the KMBGF.

What was India’s contribution to COP-16?

India has been a consistent participant at the biodiversity COPs. This year too a delegation, led by the Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh, participated at the proceedings in Colombia. India presented an ‘updated’ biodiversity plan where it stated that it expects to spend around ₹81,664 crore from 2025-30 (FY) on biodiversity and conservation. From 2018-22 (FY), India spent ₹32,207 crore on biodiversity and conservation, and to meet the higher financing requirements, it would require funds from sources beyond routine government expenditure, it said.

The expenditure from 2018-2022 was solely made by the Centre, through allocations to various Ministries or statutory bodies for conservation and biodiversity-linked programmes. Indian officials at the conference said international finance would be necessary to meet these goals. “I would like to mention that it is necessary to provide means of implementation including financial resources, as laid down in target 19 of the KMGBF as well as from DSI, for implementation of the NBSAP (National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan),” Mr. Singh said in a statement. Target 19 calls for mobilising $200 billion per year for biodiversity from all sources, including $30 billion through international finance. In the updated assessment, which is a 200- page document, India has cited the “significant step in global wildlife conservation” it has taken by establishing the International Big Cat Alliance which is aimed at protecting the world’s seven major big cat species, as their presence is indicative of a healthy ecosystem and rich biodiversity. India had raised its Ramsar sites, which are wetlands of ecological importance under the Ramsar Convention, from 26 to 85 since 2014. It is soon projected to reach 100.