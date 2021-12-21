Watch | What are nurdles?

21 December 2021 15:14 IST

A video explainer on nurdles, tiny plastic pellets that are rapidly degrading oceans.

Nurdles are tiny plastic pellets that form the raw materials of most of today’s plastic products and are made of polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride and other plastics. They are melted down and cast into moulds to make various plastic products. Today, nurdles are rapidly degrading our oceans.

