Watch | Will rising seas wipe away tiny island countries? 

A video on the effects of rising sea levels on tiny island countries

If rising seas engulf the Maldives and Tuvalu, will those countries be wiped off the map?

What would happen to their citizens?

This is no longer the script from a science fiction novel. This could soon be a reality.

Since 1900, sea levels have already risen 15 to 25 cm. If warming trends continue, the oceans could rise by nearly one additional meter around the Pacific and the Indian Ocean islands by the end of the century.

This is still below the highest point of the smallest, flattest island states. However, rising seas will be accompanied by an increase in storms and tidal surges.

This could make many islands inhabitable.

According to a study cited by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, five nations may become uninhabitable by 2100. It would create 600,000 stateless climate refugees.

These 5 countries are- the Maldives, Tuvalu, the Marshall Islands, Nauru and Kiribati.

The 1933 Montevideo Convention on the Rights and Duties of States says: “A state consists of a defined territory, a permanent population, a government and the capacity to interact with other states.”

So if the territory is swallowed up, or no one can live on what is left of it, at least one of these criteria falls.

In September, several Pacific governments launched the "Rising Nations" initiative.

This was done to convince members of the UN to recognize the nation, even if they are submerged underwater.

Experts say a political process must be started to preserve the future of such uninhabitable states.

They say this would give hope to people, otherwise, the current state of uncertainty can create bitterness that can kill a nation.