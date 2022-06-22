Watch | Why ketchup could be a victim of climate change?

The Hindu Bureau June 22, 2022 20:38 IST

A video on how climate change will affect the global harvest of tomatoes, impacting the supply of ketchup

Climate change may have a serious impact on our ability to grow enough food. This time the rising climate change may affect your favourite food companion. In the years to come, climate change will affect the global harvest of tomatoes, impacting the supply of ketchup, a staple in many homes and restaurants across the world. Whether it’s sandwiches, burgers or fries; noodles or fritters, many love this sweet and sour condiment with just about anything.



