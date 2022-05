Watch | Why are garbage dumpsites burning?

The Hindu Bureau May 06, 2022 20:54 IST

A video explaining the reasons for the burning of giant garbage dumpsites in parts of the country.

Indian cities are facing a new pollution problem during this extreme summer. Giant garbage dumps, the size of multiple football fields, are burning. The massive fire at New Delhi’s Bhalswa garbage dumpsite and Chennai’s Perungudi dumpsite are the recent add ons to the list. Experts say these landfills are like “time bombs”



