Watch | Why are birds falling down?

The Hindu Bureau May 16, 2022 16:30 IST

A video explaining why dozens of birds are falling down daily in parts of the country.

In Gujarat, dozens of birds have been falling from the skies daily. They all appear to be dehydrated or exhausted. An animal hospital says it has treated thousands of birds in the last few weeks alone What is causing this? A heatwave has been surging across most parts of north-India. Temperatures have crossed 45 degrees Celsius in several regions including Gujarat. Veterinarians and animal rescuers say this has caused water sources such as ponds and canals to dry up causing severe dehydration in birds. Some suffer from broken wings after falling from trees out of sheer exhaustion.



