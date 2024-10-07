GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: What is the Big Butterfly Month?

Watch: What is the Big Butterfly Month?
Video Credit: Sruthi Darbhamulla

Every year, September is celebrated as Big Butterfly Month

October 07, 2024

Sruthi Darbhamulla

It is to honour diversity and encourage conservation efforts for the most well-known on the insect world – butterflies. The month is dedicated to recording butterfly counts and observing common species sighted in particular areas- close to your home or in a biodiversity hotspot.

So, why September? Rajat Joshi, the Pune District Co-ordinator, explains that it has to do with the weather patterns at that time of the year.

Script, Voiceover and Visuals: Sruthi Darbhamulla

Production: Yuvasree S

Published - October 07, 2024 05:23 pm IST

