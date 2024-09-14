GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: What is Net Zero? A key to tackling climate change

Watch: What is Net Zero? A key to tackling climate change

A look at net zero goals, the impact of Typhoon Yagi and what a rock concert by British band Massive Attack did for climate hope

Updated - September 14, 2024 04:30 pm IST

Priyali Prakash

India has committed to reach the net zero emission targets by 2070.

Think of the atmosphere like a laundry basket. If you keep adding dirty laundry into it without clearing it out, the basket will eventually overflow. Greenhouse gases released into the air work the same way. If we keep adding these gases into our atmosphere without removing them, it will eventually become so dirty that the planet will be in trouble.

This is what we’re seeing today. Because there’s too much carbon dioxide and methane and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, we have global warming and climate change. 

A particular system — like the atmosphere, but also like a factory or a business or an entire industry or even a whole country — can become net zero when it’s adding and removing an equal level of greenhouse gases from the environment. 

Net zero is an important goal in the world’s fight against climate change because it’s a practical way to bring global warming under control. Even if we had to be very, very optimistic about climate change, there’s no way we can live on this planet without emitting any greenhouse gases. They’re a part of our existence. What we can do is reduce their quantity, and achieve net zero. 

Related Stories

Of course, net zero is A goal, not THE goal. We need to do many different kinds of things to really get rid of climate change or make it manageable. Net zero is one of them. Maybe the most important goal is to minimise emissions from human activities as much as possible. Nature has its own ways of removing emissions to some extent. For example, mature biomass like old trees and plants can trap and hold some carbon. So one of our goals is to protect these natural mechanisms as well, which we can do by preserving existing forests and their ecosystems instead of destroying or degrading them. 

All these goals are designed to keep the earth’s surface from warming more than 1.5 or 2 degrees celsius from the pre-industrial period. This is what most of the world’s countries had decided in 2015 under the Paris Agreement. For more information on this, watch the previous episode of our show.  

We also look at the impact of Typhoon Yagi in SE Asia, and what the British rock band Massive Attack is doing to protect the environment.

Presentation: Priyali Prakash

Video: Zeeshan Akhtar, Aniket Chauhan

Production: Shikha Kumari

Published - September 14, 2024 03:53 pm IST

Related Topics

Climate mitigation / climate change (politics) / climate change / Tipping Point

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.