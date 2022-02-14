Watch | What gives spectacular ‘Rainbow Mountain’ its colours

A video on Peru’s ‘Rainbow Mountain’, a new geological wonder

Mount Vinicunca in Peru is commonly known as the Mountain of Seven Colours or Rainbow mountain. It is located in the Cusco region of Peru, on the Andes, more than 5200 meters above sea level.

Peru was primarily famous for the Machu Picchu, but, recently, Mount Vinicunca -a new geological wonder- was added to the country’s tourist destinations. Currently, this mountain is one of the main attractions of Peru.

The mountain is lined with different shades of colours ranging from turquoise to lavender to maroon and gold. Experts say there are several reasons that explain this phenomenon.