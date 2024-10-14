Watch: What does WWF’s 2024 Living Planet Report say?

World Wildlife Fund’s 2024 Living Planet Report shows a decline in every indicator used to track nature globally.

This report uses the Living Planet Index, which tracks sizes of animal populations and how they are changing. It can be used as an indicator for early warning risks related to extinction of species and ecosystem losses.

According to the Living Planet Index, the average size of monitored wildlife populations decreased by 73% in the last 50 years. The worst trends were noticed in freshwater populations, that reduced by 85%. Latin America and the Caribbean were among the worst affected areas, and climate change is the leading cause for the loss of biodiversity in these areas.

The report uses the Living Planet Index to highlight that nature is disappearing at a frightening rate. The study also identifies five tipping points which will trigger devastating consequences for the earth if they are crossed.

We then look at important updates on Hurricane Milton, which was even more intense than Hurricane Helene in its formation. According to the U.S. government, Milton became the strongest hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico since Hurricane Rita in 2005 based on wind speed. It was also the fifth most intense hurricane in the Atlantic basin based on pressure. Pressure is inversely proportional to the strength of a hurricane.

This week’s climate hope is all about safeguarding the corals in Indonesia.

Presentation: Priyali Prakash

Video and production: Zeeshan Akhtar