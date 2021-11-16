Watch | What causes frothing in the Yamuna?

16 November 2021 12:38 IST

A video explaining the reasons behind the toxic froth in the Yamuna river near Delhi

Yamuna — once the lifeline of Delhi, along whose banks the Mughals built the Red Fort and the city of Shahjahanabad (Old Delhi) — is one of the “most polluted rivers in the world”

Recently, visuals of toxic froth floating on the surface of the Yamuna river near Delhi made their way back to social media, with experts citing different reasons behind the pollution.

