Watch | What caused Yamuna’s devastating floods?

A video examining the reasons behind the Yamuna flooding around Delhi and how it has forced several people to shift to relief camps

August 04, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

2023 marked one of the worst floods in Delhi’s history. The Yamuna River, which flows through the heart of the city, swelled to unprecedented levels, submerging low-lying areas and affecting thousands of people. 

The water levels in Yamuna started rising on July 9th when Delhi saw the highest 24-hour rainfall in 41 years. By July 13th, the rains in Delhi were only scattered but the water level in Yamuna continued to rise. The narrow and silted channel of the Yamuna could not hold the sudden surge of water and it overflowed its banks.

The flood water inundated several areas like Yamuna Bazar, Usmanpur, Jagatpur, Wazirabad, Madanpur Khadar, Kalindi Kunj, Okhla and Nigambodh Ghat.

Thousands staying by the banks of the river were shifted to relief camps.

The Hindu spoke to some residents of the relief camps who face the prospect of returning to their villages. We also examine the reasons behind the excessive flooding, and how human encroachments have contributed to it.

Read the full story here: When the river rose in Delhi

Reporting: Alisha Dutta, Nikhil M. Babu, Jacob Koshy

Videos: Ishaan Mehta

Production and voiceover: Richard Kujur

