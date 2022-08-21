Watch | Two musicians recorded the sounds of the Western Ghats

The Hindu Bureau August 21, 2022 13:23 IST

A video on musicians Krishna Jhaveri and Sanaya Ardeshir who travelled through the Western Ghats recording natural sounds from the wild and interviewing people living in those landscapes

For their project ‘Ears to the ground’, musicians Krishna Jhaveri and Sanaya Ardeshir travelled through the Western Ghats recording natural sounds from the wild and interviewing people living in these landscapes. Over an almost three-month-long journey, Krishna and Sanaya, armed with field recorders, listened to the sounds of one of the world’s oldest mountain ranges. During their journey, they learned of the mountains’ unique ecology and through “deep listening,” were able to decipher the messages the landscape was communicating with them through its inhabitants. Reporting by Rohan Premkumar Photos: Krishna Jhaveri & Saneya Ardeshir and Getty Images Production: Kivleen Kaur Sahni



