Environment

Watch | This man literally ‘wore’ his trash for a month

For an entire month, Rob Greenfield decided to walk the streets of Los Angeles and surrounding cities in a trash suit that held all of the junk he produced in that period.

He wore all the waste generated from the drinks, snacks and meals he had consumed, stuffed in a clear, plastic suit.

Greenfield’s motive was to raise the awareness of waste.


