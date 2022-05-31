Watch | This man literally ‘wore’ his trash for a month

The Hindu Bureau May 31, 2022 17:09 IST

A video on Rob Greenfield, a man who walked the streets of Los Angeles wearing all the trash he had accumulated over a month to raise awareness of wastage

For an entire month, Rob Greenfield decided to walk the streets of Los Angeles and surrounding cities in a trash suit that held all of the junk he produced in that period. He wore all the waste generated from the drinks, snacks and meals he had consumed, stuffed in a clear, plastic suit. Greenfield’s motive was to raise the awareness of waste.



