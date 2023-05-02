HamberMenu
Watch | This Bengaluru man turns junk into art

A video on Dhiraj Sharma, the founder of 8mango

May 02, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Dhiraj Sharma is the founder of 8mango, an organisation that transforms junk of all sorts into artefacts and keepsakes.

It is Sharma’s ability to find inspiration in mundane, discarded objects that make his art so special. Broken jewellery, toys inveigled from his seven-year-old son, the innards of laptops and watches, waste paper, broken bicycle spokes and more are transformed into 3D portraits, small sculptures and quirky artefacts in his able hands.

Currently, he works part-time as a creative advisor for a start-up, juggling both his career and art effortlessly.

Sharma is also associated with TEDx Hyderabad, serving as an experience partner with the initiative since 2017, and was part of a show on Sony Entertainment between 2008 and 2011, where he created art from waste, an experience he holds very dear.

Story: Preeti Zachariah

Videos and production: Ravichandran N.

Voiceover: Nalme Nachiyar

