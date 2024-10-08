Watch: Sonam Wangchuk’s climate march, and a green manifesto for Haryana elections

It’s been an eventful week in the capital as climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s Delhi Chalo padayatra, a march that he started on foot in Leh on September 1, reached the national capital amid heavy police presence.

In the last one year, Mr. Wangchuk has intensified his agitation demanding the implementation of Indian Constitution’s sixth schedule in Ladakh. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has headed the central government since 2014, had promised to bring Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule in its manifestos issued ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election and 2020 Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council elections. This promise remains unfulfilled.

Ahead of Haryana elections which took place on October 5, the People for Aravallis group had come up with a “green manifesto” listing demands related to air pollution, waste management, depleting ground water level, and the need to protect the Aravalis. The document was prepared in consultation with environmentalists, ecologists, and local stakeholders.

We speak to Neelam Ahluwalia, founder member of the group, who looks at what the main parties have stated in their manifestos.

We also look at the scale of the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene in north America.

Presentation: Priyali Prakash

Video: Zeeshan Akhtar, Shashi Shekar Kashyap

Production: Tayyab Hussain