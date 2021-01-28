Watch some rare butterflies up-close in a guided tour at Visakhapatnam zoo

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park initiates a series of public engagement programmes to redefine the zoo experience as a conservation education centre

The sprawling 625 acres of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park has been witnessing a flurry of activities. And for a change, it's not just the picnickers who are keeping the zoo staff engaged. Post pandemic, Visakhapatnam zoo has introduced a series of public engagement programmes to promote zoo as a conservation education centre. In November it kick-started its guided bird watching walks. The programme was an instant hit with the small teams of participants who not only got a glimpse of the ornithological delights of the region, but also went home armed with information on the over 100 species of birds in its free-range.

This month, IGZP introduced its butterfly walks at its Butterfly Park zone. Set up in May 2014, the Butterfly Park at the zoo has more than 60 species of butterflies.

A thriving ecosystem The Butterfly Park was inaugurated in May 2014.

Spread over little less than an acre of land, it was built at the cost of ₹ 20 lakh.

Significantly, it also houses the rare Crimson Rose and Danaid Eggfly, which are legally protected in India under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. In the past, the successful breeding of these two species was well documented by the zoo staff. The guided tour is hosted by butterfly park assistant B Divya Jyothi to let the people watch and understand the life cycle of the winged species.

“Butterflies are seen from an aesthetic point of view by most people. Very few understand the significance of the species. Through like butterfly walks we want to highlight its importance and in the process continue the documentation of the butterfly species of the region,” says zoo curator Nandani Salaria. Covered with mesh, the Butterfly Park was recently renovated to include more pollinator, nectar and host plants. “The Murraya paniculata (curry leaves) plant is the main host plant in which many butterflies lay eggs,” explains Salaria. The lantana, jatropa, cuphea, rose moss, blue morning glory plant, Egyptian cluster plant serve as the nectar source plants.

Species successfully bred at the Butterfly Park Tailed Jay

Blue Mormon

Lime

Tawny Caster

Tiny Grass Blue

Striped Tiger

Common Rose

Crimson Rose

Danaid Eggfly

India boasts of around 1,500 species of butterflies, of which nearly 153 are recorded in Andhra Pradesh alone. To serve the purpose of conservation, identification and classification of more butterfly species is critical. These flitting beauties, like the migratory birds, follow a habitation pattern during certain seasons. "The butterfly walk is a delightful experience for me. Butterfly Park is an ideal ecosystem where researchers, nature lovers as well as photographers can document butterflies,” says Sunita Rao, who participated in the walk last week.

Incidentally, Visakhapatnam zoo is located in the Eastern Ghats, one of the oldest mountain ranges with thriving flora and fauna and a critical secondary ecosystem.

The butterfly walks are held in the weekends from 9 a.m to 11 a.m with a registration fee of ₹ 200 per participant.

(For details, contact 81213168643)