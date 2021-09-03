Watch | Saving the critically endangered Anaimalai flying frog

A video on a new project that hopes to revive the habitat of the Anaimalai flying frog

A project to conserve the endangered Anaimalai flying frog or false Malabar flying frog at a plantation in Munnar has triggered an organic movement to revive its habitat.

In a corner of a sprawling cardamom plantation at Pothamedu in Munnar, a small but inspiring story unfolds. A critically endangered frog species, the Racophorus pseudomalabaricus or Anaimalai flying frog, is getting a new home.

Naturalist, frog enthusiast and Kerala Tourism guide Hadlee Renjith has constructed two ponds at Windermere Estate to restore the habitat for the Anaimalai flying frog. The project has begun yielding results.

