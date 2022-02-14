Watch | Paving bricks made from plastic waste

A video on Rebricks, a company that recycles plastic waste to make bricks

Rebricks, a brick making factory located Jakarta in Indonesia is not any regular brick making factory. Here, bricks are made using plastic waste.

Rebricks was started in 2019 by two best friends Ovy Sabrina and Novita Tan. Alarmed by the mountains of plastic waste leaching into Indonesia’s waters, they began experimenting ways to recycle them.

After trying about 100 different methods and experimenting with prototypes, they now multi-layered plastic to make paving bricks