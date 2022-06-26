Watch | Now, you can make eco-friendly bricks from plastic
A video on how Nzambi Matee recycles tonnes of plastic destined for landfills into eco-friendly bricks
Meet Nzambi Matee, a 30-year-old Kenyan engineer and inventor of a recycling factory in Nairobi
She recycles tonnes of plastic destined for landfills into eco-friendly bricks that are stronger, cheaper and lighter than concrete.
These bricks have been used to pave roads, driveways and sidewalks in Nairobi.
Also, this could soon serve as an alternative building material for low-cost housing.
Every day, the factory produces 1,500 bricks made from industrial and household plastic that generally would be dumped in the city’s overflowing garbage heaps.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.