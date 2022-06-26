Watch | Now, you can make eco-friendly bricks from plastic

A video on how Nzambi Matee recycles tonnes of plastic destined for landfills into eco-friendly bricks

Meet Nzambi Matee, a 30-year-old Kenyan engineer and inventor of a recycling factory in Nairobi

She recycles tonnes of plastic destined for landfills into eco-friendly bricks that are stronger, cheaper and lighter than concrete.

These bricks have been used to pave roads, driveways and sidewalks in Nairobi.

Also, this could soon serve as an alternative building material for low-cost housing.

Every day, the factory produces 1,500 bricks made from industrial and household plastic that generally would be dumped in the city’s overflowing garbage heaps.