 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Watch: Key takeaways of COP29

Watch: Key takeaways of COP29

The annual global climate conference, COP29, began on November 11 in Baku, Azerbaijan, amid critical warnings from the United Nations that the Paris Agreement’s goals are “in great peril”

Updated - November 25, 2024 10:45 pm IST

Jacob Koshy
Jacob Koshy

The 29th edition of the Conference of Parties (COP29), held at Baku in Azerbaijan, is arguably the most important of the United Nations’ climate conferences. It was supposed to conclude on November 22, after nearly 11 days of negotiations and the whole purpose was for the world to take a collective step forward in addressing rising carbon emissions.

Going into talks, developing countries had stated that at least a trillion dollars per year, from 2025-2035, would be necessary to meet emission targets. More importantly they had specified that money had to be provided to help countries to meet Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC).

What does NDC mean? What are the developed countries saying about this? What were some of the wins from the conference? We give you a lowdown on the talks that happened at Baku.

Reporting: Jacob Koshy

Editing: Vishnoo Jotshi

Published - November 25, 2024 10:40 pm IST

Related Topics

Climate resilience/adaptation / United Nations / United Nations (climate change) / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.