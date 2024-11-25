The 29th edition of the Conference of Parties (COP29), held at Baku in Azerbaijan, is arguably the most important of the United Nations’ climate conferences. It was supposed to conclude on November 22, after nearly 11 days of negotiations and the whole purpose was for the world to take a collective step forward in addressing rising carbon emissions.

Going into talks, developing countries had stated that at least a trillion dollars per year, from 2025-2035, would be necessary to meet emission targets. More importantly they had specified that money had to be provided to help countries to meet Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC).

What does NDC mean? What are the developed countries saying about this? What were some of the wins from the conference? We give you a lowdown on the talks that happened at Baku.

Reporting: Jacob Koshy

Editing: Vishnoo Jotshi