Watch | Is tourism ruining the Arctic archipelago?
Is tourism ruining the Arctic archipelago?
Svalbard archipelago lies 1,300 kilometres from the North Pole. Its majestic mountains, glaciers and frozen fjords attract lakhs of tourists every year.
However, the place is threatened by climate change and tourism is making things worse.
Svalbard needs to choose: is it tourism or sustainability?
