Watch | Is this what butterflies eat?

November 21, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

Butterflies are thought to be symbols of grace and beauty. Their bright-coloured wings make them a favourite for all ages.

But even butterflies have a dark side. And here’s why they may not always make it to children’s colouring books.

Did you know butterflies are often the first to feed on corpses? Yes, they are like vultures.

If you see a butterfly flying indecisively, chances are that they are searching for food. A butterfly has its taste receptors on its feet.

They feed on moist surfaces rich in sugar, sodium and amino acids.

They get this by eating wet mud, rotting fruits, blood, sweat, excrement, and even dead animals. This behaviour is commonly known as puddling.

While feeding, they also keep releasing small jets of clear liquid. This keeps them light enough for flight.