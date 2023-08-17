Watch | How wildfires are ravaging the world

How wildfires are ravaging the world

August 17, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

In the past month, the Northern Hemisphere has been engulfed by an unprecedented wave of wildfires and record-breaking heat waves.

From Europe to Asia, and North America to China, a dire situation unfolds, pointing to the undeniable influence of climate change.

A recent study has indicated that the heatwaves sweeping across America and Southern Europe are due to global warming

Heat-trapping gases released from burning coal, oil, and natural gas have made heatwaves in China 50 times more likely to occur, with a chance of happening every five years or so

China battled a searing heatwave, escalating temperatures by 1.8°C.

In northwest China, a township experienced a scorching 52°C, while the capital Beijing experienced devastating flooding

