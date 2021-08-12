Environment
Watch | How to become an elephant guardian this World Elephant Day
Award-winning wildlife photographers from across the world tell us how we can become elephant guardians.
August 12 is celebrated as World Elephant Day every year. The day is meant to bring attention to the plight of elephants and threats to their survival.
