Watch | How the Milu deer made a comeback in China

28 October 2021 18:31 IST

A video on the rare Milu deer, an endangered species which has now made a comeback in China

China's Milu deer is a rare and endangered species. Also known as Pere David's deer, these animals were on the verge of disappearing towards the end of the 19th century, threatened by hunting for their meat and a loss of wetland habitat.

But their comeback from the brink of extinction marks a rare success for China's conservation efforts, which have long faced criticism for focusing on only a handful of flagship species.

Today, their numbers are steadily rising but experts warn of future risks. Illicit mining and logging have fragmented reserves and left endangered animals marooned in "forest islands".

However, China is now investing in the protection and rehabilitation of biodiversity in the country. Conservationists believe that China is the Milu deer's natural home and are optimistic about its future in the country.