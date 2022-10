A video on how Gaza’s residents beating unstable and costly electricity

For most of Gaza’s residents, something as basic as electricity, is a luxury

The Palestinian enclave has been under Hamas rule and a Israeli blockade that has lasted 15 years

The good news is this region is blessed with copious sunlight

In recent years, several people have been making the most of it, turning to solar energy to power their businesses and homes.

Around a fifth of the population have installed solar power in their homes.