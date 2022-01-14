Watch | How climate change is making salt farming unsustainable

14 January 2022 11:31 IST

A video explainer on how climate change is affecting salt farming in Gujarat

Climate change is expected to drastically alter the lives of future generations. But, its effects are already visible across the world. In the Little Rann of Kutch, a generation of farmers have been harvesting salt for centuries. But over the years, unpredictable rainfall, rising temperatures and frequent dust storms have reduced their yield, making it harder to sustain this practice.

