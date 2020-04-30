Environment

Watch | Flamingoes flock to Mumbai in record numbers

A video on flamingoes flocking to Mumbai in record numbers amid lockdown

Flamingoes migrate to Mumbai every year between the months of October and March. This year, an exceptional number of flamingoes have migrated to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. They have been mostly spotted near the creeks and wetlands around Navi Mumbai.

Not just in India, there have been occurrences of mass migration of flamingoes in different parts of the world too.

At the Lagoon of Narta in Albania, the birds have been able to flourish without being disturbed by fishing boats, ferries, and tourists. These flamingoes have come from Italy, Greece, Spain, France and Africa.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Apr 30, 2020 1:06:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/energy-and-environment/watch-flamingoes-flock-to-mumbai-in-record-numbers/article31470054.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY