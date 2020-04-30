Watch | Flamingoes flock to Mumbai in record numbers

Flamingoes migrate to Mumbai every year between the months of October and March. This year, an exceptional number of flamingoes have migrated to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. They have been mostly spotted near the creeks and wetlands around Navi Mumbai.

Not just in India, there have been occurrences of mass migration of flamingoes in different parts of the world too.

At the Lagoon of Narta in Albania, the birds have been able to flourish without being disturbed by fishing boats, ferries, and tourists. These flamingoes have come from Italy, Greece, Spain, France and Africa.