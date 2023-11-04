HamberMenu
Watch | Explained: What the law says about owning wildlife artefacts

Watch | What does the law say about owning wildlife artefacts?

A video on owning wildlife artefacts and what the law says about it

November 04, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

On October 22, Varthur Santhosh was arrested on the sets of Big Boss Kannada, for the possession of a tiger claw pendant.

Since then, Karnataka Forest Department officials also conducted raids at the residences of film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, actor and Rajyasabha MP Jaggesh, actor-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy, film producer Rockline Venkatesh and astrologer Vinay Guruji.

Santhosh claimed that it was an ancestral possession and got bail.

The Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 deems possessing animal articles a criminal offence. But what if it was inherited before the law came into effect?

Can a wildlife artefact be gifted? What do you do if you come in possession of an artefact unintentionally?

Read more: Possession of tiger claw and other wildlife articles: What you need to know | Explained 

Reporting: Shilpa Elizabeth

Video and production: Ravichandran N

