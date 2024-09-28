Watch: End of coal power in the U.K., Fridays for Future

Tipping Point | End of coal power in the UK, Fridays for Future

The United Kingdom is moving away from coal power for good. On September 30, the 2,000-megawatt Ratcliffe coal plant in Nottinghamshire will shut operations, ending the U.K.’s 142-year-long tryst with coal power.

Is moving away from coal a good step? Definitely. Every step away from dependence on fossil fuels counts towards controlling emissions and global warming. Is it enough? Well, the UK has historically been the fourth largest contributor of carbon dioxide emissions, and should lead in phasing out fossil fuel dependence by setting a stronger example.

This week’s extreme weather event of note is the Sumatra Squall that hit Singapore on September 17, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the tiny city-state on the southern tip of the Malay peninsula.

Fridays for Future, a youth-led international movement to highlight the lack of action on climate crisis, is our this week’s source of climate hope.

On September 20, young college students and activists planned a march to the Delhi secretariat in the national capital as part of the Global Climate Strike.

Their demands include an immediate reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, a transition to renewable energy, climate education and awareness, and to transform Delhi into a cycling-friendly city.

Presentation: Priyali Prakash

Video: Zeeshan Akhtar and Aniket Singh Chauhan

Production: Aniket Singh Chauhan