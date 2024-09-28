GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: End of coal power in the U.K., Fridays for Future

Tipping Point | End of coal power in the UK, Fridays for Future
| Video Credit: The Hindu

In this week’s episode, we’ll take a look at the end of coal power plants in the UK, a Sumatra squall in Singapore, and Fridays for Future.

Published - September 28, 2024 07:22 pm IST

Priyali Prakash

The United Kingdom is moving away from coal power for good. On September 30, the 2,000-megawatt Ratcliffe coal plant in Nottinghamshire will shut operations, ending the U.K.’s 142-year-long tryst with coal power.

Is moving away from coal a good step? Definitely. Every step away from dependence on fossil fuels counts towards controlling emissions and global warming. Is it enough? Well, the UK has historically been the fourth largest contributor of carbon dioxide emissions, and should lead in phasing out fossil fuel dependence by setting a stronger example. 

This week’s extreme weather event of note is the Sumatra Squall that hit Singapore on September 17, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the tiny city-state on the southern tip of the Malay peninsula.

Fridays for Future, a youth-led international movement to highlight the lack of action on climate crisis, is our this week’s source of climate hope. 

On September 20, young college students and activists planned a march to the Delhi secretariat in the national capital as part of the Global Climate Strike.

Their demands include an immediate reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, a transition to renewable energy, climate education and awareness, and to transform Delhi into a cycling-friendly city. 

Presentation: Priyali Prakash

Video: Zeeshan Akhtar and Aniket Singh Chauhan

Production: Aniket Singh Chauhan

Published - September 28, 2024 07:22 pm IST

Related Topics

climate change / Tipping Point

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.