15 May 2021 14:36 IST
Watch | Eco-friendly masks that grow into plants upon disposal
Updated: 15 May 2021 14:37 IST
These are eco-friendly cotton masks that can grow into plants upon their disposal. Social entrepreneurship called Paper Seed, based out of Mangaluru has come out with innovative & eco-friendly disposable masks.
These masks containing seeds of tulsi and tomato have been made using cotton rags. They are made from recycled rags and their inner linings are made with a cotton cloth. Also, they are thick enough to give protection from COVID-19.
