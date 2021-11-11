Watch | Eco-friendly fuel made from olive waste

11 November 2021 14:52 IST

A video on Birin, an eco-friendly, affordable fuel made from olive waste

The price of diesel has skyrocketed in Syria in recent years as a result of the country's devastating decade-long war. But in Idlib province, some have turned to a cheap and eco-friendly alternative – Birin, a type of fuel made from the seeds of olives left over from the olive oil-making process.

During the production of olive oil, large amounts of pomace are left behind. These are pressed using a special machine and sundried. They are then ready to be burned for use.

