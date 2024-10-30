GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Demo of hydrogen-powered vertical take-off and landing aircraft

Demo of hydrogen-powered vertical take-off and landing aircraft
| Video Credit: The Hindu

Hyderabad-based advanced air mobility startup BluJ Aero conducted a flight demonstration of its VTOL aircraft

Published - October 30, 2024 05:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad-based advanced air mobility startup BluJ Aero conducted a flight demonstration of its vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft prototype.

Powered by batteries and not carrying any cargo, the unmanned logistics aircraft rose meters above the ground as part of the short demonstration amid strong wind conditions, at the Nadergul airfield. 

Besides taking the cargo mover to the next level, the startup has begun work on VTOLs to move people as well as reach high altitudes, primarily to support defence and disaster response operations.

Read more:  Autonomous VTOL aircraft of BluJ Aero takes off with eye on skies  

Reporting: N. Ravikumar

Video and photos: Nagara Gopal

Editing, script and voiceover: Aniket Singh Chauhan

