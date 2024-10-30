Watch: Demo of hydrogen-powered vertical take-off and landing aircraft

Hyderabad-based advanced air mobility startup BluJ Aero conducted a flight demonstration of its vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft prototype.

Powered by batteries and not carrying any cargo, the unmanned logistics aircraft rose meters above the ground as part of the short demonstration amid strong wind conditions, at the Nadergul airfield.

Besides taking the cargo mover to the next level, the startup has begun work on VTOLs to move people as well as reach high altitudes, primarily to support defence and disaster response operations.

